Germany, France proposes European coronavirus reconstruction plan

€500 billion plan discussed by German and France leaders

Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron are proposing a €500 billion European coronavirus reconstruction plan.







Merkel said



We need a European recovery fund, Germany and France discussed that this today

We must act in the European way so that we all get out of this crisis well



Goal is that Europe comes out of crisis stronger

The recovery fund that should give grants, not loans to member states



Fund must be in line with EU law



There is a possibility of EU treaty changes in the longer run, but now it's about agreeing on a short-term measures



It is crucial that EU bonds will be paid back via EU budget, national parliaments will have to give green light



Call for EU public health sovereignty, say objective should be to develop vaccine within EU over the short term



Jointly called for increase of European budget over 1st few years



Call for ambitious, temporary and targeted recovery fund within MFF



Propose to authorize European commission to find recovery by borrowing through financial markets in the EU's name



Recovery fund should be given €500 billion for EU grants to go to hardest hit sectors and regions



Recovery fund will be integrated in decision on EU's own resources with clearly identified volume and expiry date



A quick EU agreement on MFF, recovery fund is necessary



This recovery plan will be supported by commitments from member states to undertake healthy economic policies and reform program

