Germany governing coalition agrees to further economic relief measures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Further measures to provide economic relief from the coronavirus response impact 

  • German coalition parties agree further measures to shield workers, companies from coronavirus impact
  • German package includes higher state transfers in short-time work scheme to cover up to 80% of lost net income
  • German parties agree to temporarily lower tax burden for catering industry through reduced VAT rate
  • Plan further tax relief for companies 
  • 500m EUR support for schools 
Headlines via Reuters 


See here for global coronavirus case data
