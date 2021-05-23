Coronavirus - Germany has declared the UK a 'virus variant region', 14 days quarantine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A new restriction on travellers from the UK to Germany came into effect from 2200 GMT Saturday.

On Friday Germany Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region
  • requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival
  • quarantine rules also apply to people with full vaccination protection and those who have recovered from COVID-19
Germany says:
  • "We want to play it safe" 
  • "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."

