Coronavirus - Germany has declared the UK a 'virus variant region', 14 days quarantine
A new restriction on travellers from the UK to Germany came into effect from 2200 GMT Saturday.
On Friday Germany Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region
- requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival
- quarantine rules also apply to people with full vaccination protection and those who have recovered from COVID-19
Germany says:
- "We want to play it safe"
- "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."