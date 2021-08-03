Germany has sent a navy ship to the South China Sea for the first time in almost 20 years

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Germany has joined in with its western allies in sending warships to the are to counter Chinese territorial claims. 

  • China has established military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that contain gas fields and rich fishing.
  • The US Navy regularly conducts so-called "freedom of navigation" operations in which their vessels pass close by some of the contested islands. 
Info on the move from Germany comes via this on CNN, more at the link. 

Germany has joined in with its western allies in sending warships to the are to counter Chinese territorial claims. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose