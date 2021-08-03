Germany has sent a navy ship to the South China Sea for the first time in almost 20 years

Subscription Confirmed!
AUD/NZD lower ahead of the RBA policy announcement later today
Main focus for AUD still to come - RBA announcement due at 2.30pn Sydney time, 0430GMT
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4610 (vs. yesterday at 6.4660)
Here's what it looks like when a central banker puts his ego aside for a moment
AUD to come under selling pressure if the RBA announces today that it delays tapering