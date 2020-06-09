Germany heading for biggest slump since the end of WW2?
Via Reuters
This is a reaction piece to the poor German trade balance out earlier today. See here.
- German exports and imports post biggest decline since 1990 as COVID-19 cut demand
- German economy believed to be heading into biggest decline since WW2
- Gov't expects the economy to shrink by 6.3% this year
- Exports to France and the US fell most.
- Exports to China which has started to see recovery since the outbreak of the virus fell less sharply.
It looks like a hard slog for German trade to bounce back after its latest blow via COVID-19.