Germany heading for biggest slump since the end of WW2?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters  

This is a reaction piece to the poor German trade balance out earlier today. See here. 

  • German exports and imports post biggest decline since 1990 as COVID-19 cut demand
  • German economy believed to be heading into biggest decline since WW2
  • Gov't expects the economy to shrink by 6.3% this year
  • Exports to France and the US fell most. 
  • Exports to China which has started to see recovery since the outbreak of the virus fell less sharply. 

It looks like a hard slog for German trade to bounce back after its latest blow via COVID-19. 
