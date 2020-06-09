Germany heading for biggest slump since the end of WW2?

Via Reuters





This is a reaction piece to the poor German trade balance out earlier today. See here.





German exports and imports post biggest decline since 1990 as COVID-19 cut demand

German economy believed to be heading into biggest decline since WW2

Gov't expects the economy to shrink by 6.3% this year

Exports to France and the US fell most.

Exports to China which has started to see recovery since the outbreak of the virus fell less sharply.



It looks like a hard slog for German trade to bounce back after its latest blow via COVID-19.