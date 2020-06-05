Germany Ifo institute says 50% of reported companies in May have postponed investments

The decision to do so is due to the coronavirus impact







Overall business conditions right now are certainly subdued and consumption activity is going to take a while to return, so a majority of firms will surely find it tough to expand activities or invest further during this period.

Adding that 28% of reported companies say that they have completely cancelled investment projects in May. I can imagine this to be a somewhat similar situation not just in Germany, but for everywhere else as well.