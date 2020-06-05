Germany Ifo institute says 50% of reported companies in May have postponed investments
The decision to do so is due to the coronavirus impactAdding that 28% of reported companies say that they have completely cancelled investment projects in May. I can imagine this to be a somewhat similar situation not just in Germany, but for everywhere else as well.
Overall business conditions right now are certainly subdued and consumption activity is going to take a while to return, so a majority of firms will surely find it tough to expand activities or invest further during this period.