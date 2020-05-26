Germany Ifo institute says mood among exporters has improved somewhat after 'catastrophic' April
Some remarks by the German Ifo institute
- Export expectations rose in all key sectors
- But almost all sectors expect further decline in exports
This seems to suggest that while things are expected to be better eventually, the current situation still isn't looking pretty as exports are expected to slump for the time being. But looking out, it should improve over time - most likely to be more noticeable in Q3/Q4.