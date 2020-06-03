Germany Ifo institute says production expectations among automakers rose in May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Adds that export expectations also improved last month

Once again, overall conditions may show an improvement from April to May but relative to more normal times, they remain highly subdued. In the case for automakers, consumer demand may still take some time before returning in a significant manner.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose