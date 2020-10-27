Germany is discussing a two-week coronavirus shut down

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The German government pondering a 2 week lockdown, closing all but essential retail/services, kindergartens, schools

Earlier news France is considering similar:
Neither the French nor German shut downs as mentioned above are confirmed, these are the various media reports doing the rounds. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose