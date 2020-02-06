Germany January construction PMI 54.9 vs 53.8 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit - 6 February 2020


ForexLive
The reading here reaffirms the stronger growth momentum to kick start the new year as the headline print rises to a ten-month high. The good news is that there is also a rise in new orders, jobs and purchasing activity. Markit notes that:

"Germany's construction sector continues to go from strength to strength, with the PMI survey data indicating a further pickup in total industry activity growth at the start of the new decade. The performance in January was the best seen since early last year, with milder-than-usual weather reportedly helping to boost activity, just as it did in the first quarter of 2019."

