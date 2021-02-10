Germany January final CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% y/y prelim

Latest data released by Destatis - 10 February 2021





CPI +0.8% vs +0.8% m/m prelim

HICP +1.6% vs +1.6% y/y prelim

HICP +1.4% vs +1.4% m/m prelim Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here

No change to the initial estimates as German inflation is seen bouncing back last month. However, as mentioned beforehand, this is largely due to special factors with the VAT cut expiring as well as the introduction of a new CO2 tax this year.







