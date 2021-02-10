Germany January final CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 10 February 2021


  • CPI +0.8% vs +0.8% m/m prelim
  • HICP +1.6% vs +1.6% y/y prelim
  • HICP +1.4% vs +1.4% m/m prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
No change to the initial estimates as German inflation is seen bouncing back last month. However, as mentioned beforehand, this is largely due to special factors with the VAT cut expiring as well as the introduction of a new CO2 tax this year.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose