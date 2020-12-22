Germany January GfK consumer confidence -7.3 vs -7.6 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 22 December 2020





Prior -6.7; revised to -6.8

German consumer morale eases for a third consecutive month into January as tighter restrictions weigh on sentiment, reducing income expectations and increasing the propensity among households to save more into the new year.





The headline reading is the lowest since July with GfK noting that:





"At present, the savings indicator is the main factor driving the third decline in a row in the consumer climate."



