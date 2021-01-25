Germany January Ifo business climate index 90.1 vs 91.4 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 January 2021





Prior 92.1; revised to 92.2

Expectations 91.1 vs 93.6 expected

Prior 92.8; revised to 93.0

Current assessment 89.2 vs 90.6 expected

Prior 91.3





That said, we'll see if that will be reflected in the hard data and if the outlook will grow slightly better now that German cases have sort of hit a plateau recently







European equities are seeing a more mixed picture with the brighter start earlier pared back. The dollar has also trimmed some of its losses somewhat in the past hour.

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a weak report overall as even the expectations component fell and missed on estimates. That alludes to some suggestion that the virus situation is affecting business morale as a whole.