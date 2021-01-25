Germany January Ifo business climate index 90.1 vs 91.4 expected
Latest data released by Ifo - 25 January 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a weak report overall as even the expectations component fell and missed on estimates. That alludes to some suggestion that the virus situation is affecting business morale as a whole.
- Prior 92.1; revised to 92.2
- Expectations 91.1 vs 93.6 expected
- Prior 92.8; revised to 93.0
- Current assessment 89.2 vs 90.6 expected
- Prior 91.3
That said, we'll see if that will be reflected in the hard data and if the outlook will grow slightly better now that German cases have sort of hit a plateau recently.
European equities are seeing a more mixed picture with the brighter start earlier pared back. The dollar has also trimmed some of its losses somewhat in the past hour.