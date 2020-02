Latest data released by Destatis - 28 February 2020





Prior +0.2%

Import price index -0.9% vs -0.3% y/y expected

Prior -0.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Import prices remain rather subdued and misses on expectations for a slight recovery in price pressures. The good news is that this pertains to January data so it doesn't change the inflation outlook all too much.