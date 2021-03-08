Germany January industrial production -2.5% vs -0.4% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 8 March 2021

  • Prior 0.0%
  • Industrial production WDA -3.9% vs -3.7% y/y expected
  • Prior -1.0%
Despite PMI data suggesting that the manufacturing sector is holding up to start the year, factory output disappointed estimates and remains relatively weak. Delays in supply chains across the region will also be something to watch for in the coming months in case it has more spillover impact on output in general.

