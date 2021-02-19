Germany January PPI +1.4% vs +0.9% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 19 February 2021

  • Prior +0.8%
  • PPI +0.9% vs +0.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
Producer prices continue to show some improvement but again this in part could also be related to the VAT changes and the CO2 tax introduction in Germany to start the year.
