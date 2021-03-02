Germany January retail sales -4.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 2 March 2021

Prior -9.6%; revised to -9.1%

Retail sales -8.7% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.5%; revised to +2.8%

That is back-to-back poor readings for German retail sales as the lockdown since November starts to weigh more heavily on consumption activity. The December drop was already the worst monthly percentage fall on record and this adds to the misery.





Not quite a good look to start the new year and with tighter restrictions keeping up until today, Q1 is not shaping up all too well for the services/retail sector.







