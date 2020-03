Latest data released by Destatis - 4 March 2020





Prior -3.3%; revised to -2.0%

Retail sales +1.8% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.8%; revised to +1.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. A decent rebound after the relatively poor December readings, which were at least revised higher a little. Nonetheless, the market focus now is on post-virus economic data so pre-virus conditions such as the above mean little.