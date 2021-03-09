Germany January trade balance €14.3 billion vs €14.5 billion expected

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 March 2021

  • Prior €14.8 billion; revised to €15.2 billion
  • Current account balance €16.9 billion vs €21.8 billion expected
  • Prior €28.2 billion
  • Exports +1.4% vs -1.8% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.4%
  • Imports -4.7% vs -1.9% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.1%
The report is a little bit mixed as the non-seasonally adjusted readings show a decline in exports, leading to the narrower trade surplus as per the headline. But the seasonally adjusted reading shows a growth of 1.4% m/m, so that's something to take note of.
