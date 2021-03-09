Germany January trade balance €14.3 billion vs €14.5 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 March 2021

Prior €14.8 billion; revised to €15.2 billion

Current account balance €16.9 billion vs €21.8 billion expected

Prior €28.2 billion

Exports +1.4% vs -1.8% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.4%

Imports -4.7% vs -1.9% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%









The report is a little bit mixed as the non-seasonally adjusted readings show a decline in exports, leading to the narrower trade surplus as per the headline. But the seasonally adjusted reading shows a growth of 1.4% m/m, so that's something to take note of.