Germany January trade balance €14.3 billion vs €14.5 billion expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 9 March 2021
- Prior €14.8 billion; revised to €15.2 billion
- Current account balance €16.9 billion vs €21.8 billion expected
- Prior €28.2 billion
The report is a little bit mixed as the non-seasonally adjusted readings show a decline in exports, leading to the narrower trade surplus as per the headline. But the seasonally adjusted reading shows a growth of 1.4% m/m, so that's something to take note of.
- Exports +1.4% vs -1.8% m/m expected
- Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.4%
- Imports -4.7% vs -1.9% m/m expected
- Prior -0.1%