Germany January trade balance €13.9 billion vs €15.3 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 March 2020





Prior €15.2 billion

Current account balance €16.6 billion

Prior €29.4 billion; revised to €24.8 billion

Exports 0.0% vs +0.9% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%

Imports +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior -0.7%; revised to -0.5%

The trade surplus narrow a little as exports came in flat for the month while imports grew a little. Anyway, this relates to pre-virus economic data so it hardly matters as the market is now more focused on the economic situation post-virus instead.



