Germany January trade balance €13.9 billion vs €15.3 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 March 2020


  • Prior €15.2 billion
  • Current account balance €16.6 billion
  • Prior €29.4 billion; revised to €24.8 billion
  • Exports 0.0% vs +0.9% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%
  • Imports +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.7%; revised to -0.5%
The trade surplus narrow a little as exports came in flat for the month while imports grew a little. Anyway, this relates to pre-virus economic data so it hardly matters as the market is now more focused on the economic situation post-virus instead.

