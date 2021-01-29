Germany January unemployment change -41.0k vs +7.5k expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 29 January 2021


  • Prior -37.0k; revised to -40.0k
  • Unemployment rate 6.0% vs 6.1% expected
  • Prior 6.1%; revised to 6.0%
German jobless total surprising falls in January with the unemployment rate keeping steady after the revision to the December data as well. The readings above continue to be distorted by the furlough and short-time work schemes so it's hard to really extrapolate much from the data about general labour market conditions across the country.
