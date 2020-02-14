Germany January wholesale price index +0.3% vs 0.0% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 14 February 2020





Prior 0.0%

Wholesale price index +1.0% y/y

Prior -1.3%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.





An improvement in wholesale prices points towards a more positive start to the year and this should provide some confidence that the German economy is moving in the right direction. Let's see if industrial and factory data will offer anything similar in the weeks ahead.



