Germany January ZEW survey current situation -66.4 vs -68.3 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 19 January 2021


  • Prior -66.5
  • Expectations 61.8 vs 59.4 expected
  • Prior 55.0
  • Eurozone expectations 58.3
  • Prior 54.4
The continued jump in the expectations component remains the standout in the report as vaccine optimism and hopes of a stronger economic reopening later in the year is fueling more positive sentiment to start the new year.

This reflects the more optimistic investor sentiment as well but we'll see how well this will hold up in light of restrictions set to be prolonged further to April in all likelihood.
