Germany January ZEW survey current situation -66.4 vs -68.3 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 19 January 2021





Prior -66.5

Expectations 61.8 vs 59.4 expected

Prior 55.0

Eurozone expectations 58.3

Prior 54.4







This reflects the more optimistic investor sentiment as well but we'll see how well this will hold up in light of restrictions set to be prolonged further to April in all likelihood.

The continued jump in the expectations component remains the standout in the report as vaccine optimism and hopes of a stronger economic reopening later in the year is fueling more positive sentiment to start the new year.