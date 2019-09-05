Germany July factory orders -2.7% vs -1.4% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 5 September 2019





Prior +2.5%; revised to +2.7%

Factory orders WDA -5.6% vs -4.2% y/y expected

Prior -3.6%; revised to -3.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. After a brief rebound in June, factory orders slumped again in July and that's not a good start to Q3 whatsoever as manufacturing/factory activity remains weak in the German economy.





This will continue to feed into fears of a recession in the country following the negative quarterly growth posted in Q2. EUR/USD is down to lows for the day at 1.1021 currently on the back of the report here.



