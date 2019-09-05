Germany July factory orders -2.7% vs -1.4% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 5 September 2019


  • Prior +2.5%; revised to +2.7%
  • Factory orders WDA -5.6% vs -4.2% y/y expected
  • Prior -3.6%; revised to -3.5%
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. After a brief rebound in June, factory orders slumped again in July and that's not a good start to Q3 whatsoever as manufacturing/factory activity remains weak in the German economy.

This will continue to feed into fears of a recession in the country following the negative quarterly growth posted in Q2. EUR/USD is down to lows for the day at 1.1021 currently on the back of the report here.

