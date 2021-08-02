Germany July final manufacturing PMI 65.9 vs 65.6 prelim

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 2 August 2021





The preliminary report can be found here . A slightly higher revision as that reaffirms a continued strong performance by the German manufacturing sector, as it regains some traction last month - highest reading since April.





The good news is that employment conditions are also picking up, with the reading in that regard rising to a survey record high. That said, supply chain disruptions are still weighing with backlogs rising sharply and delivery times lengthening. Markit notes that:





"Faster growth of new orders and employment boosted the German manufacturing sector in July, with the PMI rising for the second successive month following a brief loss of momentum in May.



"Although the headline figure now stands at the third-highest level on record, at 65.9, the latest survey results provided further evidence that output growth is being constrained by supply shortages. While the new orders and employment indices were the third-highest and highest ever, respectively, the output index fell since June and was only the ninth-highest since the survey began in 1996. Moreover, it was below its average for the first half of 2021. Subsequently, backlogs rose at a near-record pace in July and ongoing concerns over supply contributed to the weakest 12-month outlook for production since last December.



"Suppliers' delivery times continued to lengthen substantially in July, though there were signs that supply pressures had peaked as the incidence of delays was the lowest in five months. But with overall demand for raw materials strengthening, input price inflation accelerated to a new survey record high. Consequently, the rate of output price inflation hit a new peak for the fifth month running."