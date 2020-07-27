Germany July Ifo business climate index 90.5 vs 89.3 expected
Latest data released by Ifo - 27 July 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline beats estimates slightly and there are continued improvements in the expectations and current assessment portion.
- Prior 86.2
- Expectations 97.0 vs 93.4 expected
- Prior 91.4
- Current assessment 84.5 vs 85.0 expected
- Prior 81.3
This feeds into more optimism of a rebound in Q3 but once again, tells little about how things are going to be later in the year as the economy adjusts to the "new normal".