Latest data released by Destatis - 28 August 2019





Prior -1.4%

Import price index -2.1% vs -2.0% y/y expected

Prior -2.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Import prices continue to decline with a further drop in the annual pace as well. Although it represents a proxy indication of inflationary pressures, it's never a good sign as the downtrend here has the potential to feed into prices.