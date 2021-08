Latest data released by Destatis - 27 August 2021





Prior +1.6%

Import price index +15.0% vs +13.6% y/y expected

Prior +12.9%





Another month, another jump in import prices as rising cost pressures continue to contribute to the underlying trend in the past few months. The annual change is the highest since 1981, with energy prices i.e. base effects driving the bulk of the surge.