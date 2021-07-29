Germany July preliminary CPI +3.8% vs +3.3% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 July 2021





Prior +2.3%

HICP +3.1% vs +2.9% y/y expected

Prior +2.1%





On the month itself, inflation jumped up by another 0.9% with HICP inflation increasing by 0.5% on the month as well. That reaffirms stronger price pressures in general, adding to base effects, and will certainly pose a bit of a headache to the ECB - not only in terms of inflation itself, but possibly some worries that this will impact businesses/consumption.