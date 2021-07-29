Germany July preliminary CPI +3.8% vs +3.3% y/y expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 29 July 2021
That's a big jump in the headline reading, but fits with what the estimates suggested from the state readings earlier as mentioned here.
- Prior +2.3%
- HICP +3.1% vs +2.9% y/y expected
- Prior +2.1%
On the month itself, inflation jumped up by another 0.9% with HICP inflation increasing by 0.5% on the month as well. That reaffirms stronger price pressures in general, adding to base effects, and will certainly pose a bit of a headache to the ECB - not only in terms of inflation itself, but possibly some worries that this will impact businesses/consumption.