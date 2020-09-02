Germany July retail sales -0.9% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 2 September 2020





Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.9%

Retail sales +4.2% vs +4.1% y/y expected

Prior +5.9%; revised to +6.7%







But as that starts to peter out over the next few months potentially, that may unmask some underlying weakness in domestic demand conditions - which may call into question the strength of the economic recovery in Germany.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Retail sales activity slumped once again in July but relative to a year ago, consumption is still faring better amid the strong rebound in May - likely due to pent up demand.