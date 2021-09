Latest data released by Destatis - 1 September 2021

Prior +4.2%

Retail sales -0.3% vs +3.7% y/y expected

Prior +6.2%





That is quite the miss on German retail sales in July, which follows a solid bump in June though it has to be taken into context. The high-sales month for June owes much to looser virus restrictions but also the lifting of the 'federal emergency brake'.