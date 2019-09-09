Germany July trade balance €21.4 billion vs €17.4 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 September 2019


  • Prior €16.8 billion; revised to €16.6 billion
  • Current account balance €22.1 billion vs €16.4 billion expected
  • Prior €20.6 billion
  • Exports +0.7% vs -0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.1%
  • Imports -1.5% vs -0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.5%; revised to +0.7%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The good news is that exports are seen bouncing back a little but poorer domestic demand kind of takes the shine off the report here.

On the balance of things, I would argue that the data above isn't all too bad but we'll have to see more consistent improvement in exports - which is unlikely - to be sure of any potential rebound in economic sentiment.

