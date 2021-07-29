Germany July unemployment change -91.0k vs -28.0k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 29 July 2021

Prior -38.0k

Unemployment rate 5.7% vs 5.8% expected

Prior 5.9%





"Unemployment and underemployment have continued to fall sharply since the start of the summer break. Companies are increasingly looking to hire new staff."





The drop in the jobless total brings the level down to 2.6 million, reaffirming recovery signs in the German labour market with the FEA noting that: