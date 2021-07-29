Germany July unemployment change -91.0k vs -28.0k expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 29 July 2021

  • Prior -38.0k
  • Unemployment rate 5.7% vs 5.8% expected
  • Prior 5.9%
The drop in the jobless total brings the level down to 2.6 million, reaffirming recovery signs in the German labour market with the FEA noting that:

"Unemployment and underemployment have continued to fall sharply since the start of the summer break. Companies are increasingly looking to hire new staff."

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose