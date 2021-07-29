Germany July unemployment change -91.0k vs -28.0k expected
Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 29 July 2021
The drop in the jobless total brings the level down to 2.6 million, reaffirming recovery signs in the German labour market with the FEA noting that:
- Prior -38.0k
- Unemployment rate 5.7% vs 5.8% expected
- Prior 5.9%
"Unemployment and underemployment have continued to fall sharply since the start of the summer break. Companies are increasingly looking to hire new staff."