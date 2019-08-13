Germany July wholesale price index -0.3% vs -0.5% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 August 2019





Prior -0.5%

Wholesale price index +0.1% y/y

Prior +0.3%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.







Consumption activity continues to stay a little soft to begin Q3 and this will continue to pose a problem for the German economy after what has already been a dismal second quarter.



