Germany July wholesale price index +0.5% vs +0.6% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 August 2020

Prior +0.6%

Wholesale price index -2.6% y/y

Prior -3.3%







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Once again, the readings over the next few months will be more telling about the pace of the recovery since all this does is reaffirm a gradual improvement relative to Q2 but nothing to suggest that things will continue going into the latter stages of the year.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Consumption activity is seen improving further in July and that's a positive takeaway but conditions are still rather subdued relative to a year ago, so there's still that to consider.