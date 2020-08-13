Germany July wholesale price index +0.5% vs +0.6% m/m prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 13 August 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. Consumption activity is seen improving further in July and that's a positive takeaway but conditions are still rather subdued relative to a year ago, so there's still that to consider.
- Prior +0.6%
- Wholesale price index -2.6% y/y
- Prior -3.3%
Once again, the readings over the next few months will be more telling about the pace of the recovery since all this does is reaffirm a gradual improvement relative to Q2 but nothing to suggest that things will continue going into the latter stages of the year.