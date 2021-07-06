Germany July ZEW survey current conditions 21.9 vs -9.1 prior

Latest data released by ZEW - 6 July 2021


  • Prior -9.1
  • Expectations 63.3
  • Prior 79.8
  • Eurozone expectations 61.2
  • Prior 81.3
It is the first time since June 2019 that the survey for current conditions have switched back to positive territory, underscoring the more optimistic economic recovery playing out ahead of the summer currently.

There is a minor drop in the expectations reading from the lofty highs in May and June but it is merely a slight moderation as the optimism transfers over to present conditions.
