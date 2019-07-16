Germany July ZEW survey current situation -1.1 vs 5.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ZEW - 16 July 2019


  • Prior 7.8
  • Expectations -24.5 vs -22.0 expected
  • Prior -21.1
  • Eurozone expectations -20.3
  • Prior -20.2
ForexLive
The headline reading falls into negative territory, slipping to its weakest print since June 2010. Combine that with the continued deterioration in the outlook reading and that summarises sentiment surrounding the German economy currently. That doesn't bode well for euro area economic sentiment as we begin Q3.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose