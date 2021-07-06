Germany June construction PMI 47.0 vs 44.5 prior

Latest data released by Markit - 6 July 2021









"Construction activity in Germany is being held back by supply bottlenecks. Not only are building firms reporting difficulty sourcing materials, but sellers' market conditions across a range of products, from insulation and plastics to steel and timber, are driving up constructors' expenses at the fastest rate for over two decades. Some customers in the market for building work are experiencing prohibitive costs for new projects as a result.



"Housing activity remains a rare bright spot, while the strong drag from falling commercial activity continues. Even with the rest of the economy in recovery mode, constructors expect conditions to remain difficult over the next 12 months." Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.



A slight improvement relative to May but overall conditions are still largely hampered by supply disruptions and rising price pressures/input cost. Markit notes that: