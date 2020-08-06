Germany June factory orders +27.9% vs +10.1% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 August 2020

  • Prior +10.4%
  • Factory orders WDA -11.3% vs -18.5% y/y expected
  • Prior -29.3%
Slight delay in the release by the source. Industrial orders rebound more-than-expected in the month of June as domestic demand recovers more strongly, but it remains to be seen if the pace of the recovery can be sustained in the coming months.

Nonetheless, this relates more to Q2 data so it isn't of much relevance at this stage.
