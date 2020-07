Latest data released by Destatis - 14 July 2020

CPI +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m prelim

HICP +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim

HICP +0.7% vs +0.7% m/m prelim





Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . No changes to the initial release so this just reaffirms a modest bounce back in price pressures seen in June. Nothing much else to gather from the report here.