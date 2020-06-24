Germany June Ifo business climate index 86.2 vs 85.0 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 June 2020





Prior 79.5

Expectations 91.4 vs 87.0 expected

Prior 80.1

Current assessment 81.3 vs 84.0 expected

Prior 78.9

Slight delay in the release by the source. Little surprise as business sentiment improved in the month of June but is still keeping at rather subdued levels compared to previous years. The sharper-than-expected bounce in expectations is a positive takeaway though.





Ifo notes that the rebound in June is the strongest increase recorded in the survey's history.





For now, this just reaffirms better sentiment as the economy reopens regionally but we'll have to see how all of this plays out in the coming months and if the recovery is as optimistic as what recent investor and business sentiment data suggests.



