Germany June import price index +0.6% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 July 2020





Prior +0.3%

Import price index -5.1% vs -5.1% y/y expected

Prior -7.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Import prices climb a little in June but are keeping at more subdued levels amid the decline in price pressures due to the virus fallout.





The data here doesn't tell us much of anything new as it is more of a proxy for inflation data in general. EUR/USD is keeping a tad higher around 1.1734 but the range today is still relatively narrow, just 21 pips thus far.



