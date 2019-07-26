Germany June import price index -1.4% vs -0.7% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 26 July 2019





Prior -0.1%

Import price index -2.0% vs -1.3% y/y expected

Prior -0.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Import prices slumped once again in June but the bright side for the German economy is that it did not translate much into weakening inflationary pressures. That said, import prices are falling at their fastest annual pace since September 2016 and that surely isn't a good sign in terms of price outlook.



