Germany June PPI -0.4% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 19 July 2019





Prior -0.1%

PPI +1.2% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.9%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Producer prices continue to fall (annual growth slows to its weakest pace since December 2016) and that's not a good sign how inflationary pressures are faring in the German economy.





The bright side is that CPI is still holding up in June so that takes away some of the negativity here but the softness here shouldn't be overlooked as it does somewhat closely mirror inflationary pressures in the economy.



