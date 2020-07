Latest data released by Destatis - 20 July 2020





Prior -0.4%

PPI -1.8% vs -1.7% y/y expected

Prior -2.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Producer prices continue to stay more subdued amid the fallout from the virus crisis and that isn't too healthy a sign of price pressures in the German economy. That said, this is a bit of a lagging and proxy indicator of inflation.