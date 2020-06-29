Germany June preliminary CPI +0.9% vs +0.6% y/y expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 29 June 2020
- Prior +0.6%
- CPI +0.6% vs +0.3% m/m expected
- Prior -0.1%
- HICP +0.8% vs +0.6% y/y expected
- Prior +0.5%
- HICP +0.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected
- Prior 0.0%
The state readings earlier provided a slight upside bias going into the release and the figures here pretty much confirms it. Price pressures improved modestly in the month of June and that is a positive takeaway at least, after having seen the headline reading slump to its lowest level since September 2016 back in May.