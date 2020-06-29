Germany June preliminary CPI +0.9% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 June 2020





Prior +0.6%

CPI +0.6% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

HICP +0.8% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +0.5%

HICP +0.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

The state readings earlier provided a slight upside bias going into the release and the figures here pretty much confirms it. Price pressures improved modestly in the month of June and that is a positive takeaway at least, after having seen the headline reading slump to its lowest level since September 2016 back in May.



