Germany June preliminary CPI +2.3% vs +2.3% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 June 2021





Prior +2.5%

CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

HICP +2.1% vs +2.1% y/y expected

Prior +2.4%

HICP +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%





We'll have to see how the trend takes shape in the coming months to be certain of any changes to the inflation outlook and how things are going to play out.



