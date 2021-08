Latest data released by Destatis - 9 August 2021





Prior €12.6 billion

Exports +1.3% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

Imports +0.6% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Prior +3.4%





A modest pickup in German trade conditions, which have recovered well since the pandemic crisis. After accounting for seasonal adjustment, exports were 1.1% and imports were 10.0% higher than that of February 2020.