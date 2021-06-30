Germany June unemployment change -38.0k vs -20.0k expected
Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 June 2021
German unemployment falls further in June and that is encouraging as it reaffirms the recovery trend in the labour market, amid the improving virus situation.
- Prior -15.0k
- Unemployment rate 5.9% vs 5.9% expected
- Prior 6.0%
This bolsters confidence of stronger consumption going into the summer.
Another point to note is that the number of employees on the furlough/Kuzarbeit scheme fell sharply, according to preliminary figures cited by the source agency. So, that's a positive sign that labour market conditions are indeed showing improvement.