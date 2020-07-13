Germany June wholesale price index +0.6% vs -0.6% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 July 2020





Prior -0.6%

Wholesale price index -3.3% y/y

Prior -4.3%

The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.





Consumption activity rebounded slightly in June but relative to a year ago, conditions are still rather subdued and points to a slower path to recovery at the end of Q2.





The readings in July and August will be more telling of the new normal conditions so we can only wait and see how things are progressing with the German economy in due time.



